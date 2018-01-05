Gosport aim for a fourth straight win at Reigatian

Have your say

Gosport & Fareham renew their London two south west campaign against Old Reigatian at Gosport Park tomorrow (2pm).

The hosts are aiming to deliver a fourth successive win, which could lift them into the top half of the division.

Second-placed Old Reigatian will present Gosport with a stern challenge.

Nevertheless, the Gosport Park outfit have a good record on their own patch.

Their winning run before Christmas has also boosted confidence within the squad.

Senior coach Barry Bridgman is looking for his outfit to continue their improvement in the second half of the campaign.

He said: ‘It is nice to start the second half of the season with three consecutive wins behind us.’

Meanwhile, Fareham Heathens get their Hampshire one campaign back under way with a trip to Fordingbridge.

The Heathens suffered a close 35-31 loss to their opponents in the reverse fixture earlier in the campaign.

Director of rugby Bernie Rhodes expects a tough game.

He said: ‘We gave away a good lead at home against Fordingbridge at home earlier in the season, losing 31-35 in a high-scoring match that was littered with errors.

‘We know we have improved, but getting a result at the Recreation Ground is always tough.

‘Fordingbridge have only had one narrow defeat at home this season and we will have to be at our best to come away with the points.’

Head coach Dave Wheaton added: ‘The Christmas break probably came at the wrong time for us as we had started to build some strong momentum prior to the break.

‘We know we will have our work cut out tomorrow, but we will be up for the challenge.

‘Preparation for this weekend has been challenging due to the bad weather, but we know we can get a result if we play to our strengths.’

Locksheath Pumas’ clash against Aldershot & Fleet in Hampshire two has been postponed.