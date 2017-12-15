Gosport & Fareham aim to heap misery on Eastleigh

Have your say

Gosport & Fareham are targeting another away win as they visit Eastleigh in London two south west on Saturday.

Barry Bridgman’s side picked up their first success on the road for two seasons last weekend – with a 19-18 defeat of Effingham & Leatherhead.

Having halted their barren run, the Gosport Park are gunning for two in a row – and a double over their Hampshire rivals.

But while Eastleigh are bottom of the table, Bridgman is taking nothing for granted.

‘They won’t want to be at the bottom and being on their own patch are likely to come out fighting,’ said the head coach.

‘Eastleigh will throw everything they have got at this game.

‘We have now won our last two – taking nine points out of a possible 10.

‘I am looking for us to make it 14 from 15 before the Christmas break.

‘We know we will need to be at our best.

‘Unlike last week, the players will need to get their top two inches working.

‘If they do that then it makes it easier for them to manage the game.’

Derbies are also the flavour of the day in the Hampshire League.

In the top tier, Fareham Heathens are looking to upset unbeaten leaders United Services at Cams Alders.

Captain and joint-coach Dave Wheaton reckons his side are in with a chance.

‘We lost narrowly to Services at Burnaby Road at the start of the season,’ he said.

‘Our players will certainly be up for the fight at home.

‘We showed at Millbrook in our last game we are prepared to battle even though we lost.’

Division two leaders Locks Heath Pumas are looking for a reaction, following their first defeat of the season.

They visit Southsea Nomads for a derby at Furze Lane.

Pumas slipped to a surprise first defeat of the season against Southampton last weekend.

‘How we react will be a big test of our character,’ said chairman George Winch.