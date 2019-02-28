Gosport & Fareham focused on getting a crucial home win while rivals meet in another key clash

Have your say

Gosport & Fareham continue their fight to stay in London two south west against Old Alleynians on Saturday at Gosport Park (3pm).

A match between two of their rivals could also be crucial.

So head coach George Hillan is hoping his men can do their bit by getting a vital win.

He said: ‘This weekend has the potential to set the tone for the rest of the season.

‘Our two main rivals at the bottom, Effingham & Leatherhead and London Exiles, play each other.

‘Therefore it is vitally important we take the points against Old Alleynians.

‘If we don’t then we could find ourselves in the bottom two with just four games remaining.

‘We are confident of getting the result that we need after the way we performed against them earlier in the season.

‘Then we remained in the fight until the final five minutes when their experience in the close quarters came to the fore and they closed the game out.

‘We did make some individual errors and this cost us a losing bonus point.

‘There is a feeling we have changed the way we play and have improved since then.

‘We will have to stay composed and trust in our processes and structures.

‘If we do then we can achieve our aims and targets.

‘What we are talking about is tweaking small margins so we can start winning more games.’

The home side are unfortunately forced to make changes due to injuries and non-availability.

Fareham Heathens return to league action against Hampshire premier leaders Basingstoke at Cams Alders.

The home side are hoping to build on their cup success.

Player-coach Dave Wheaton accepts his side face a big test.

He said: ‘Basingstoke are a very well drilled side and everything they do is controlled and at pace.

‘We know they like to use the pick and go around the ruck and this is an area where we will have to work hard.

‘I know the lads are up for the challenge because we proved our worth in the second half of our previous encounter scoring 19 unanswered points.

‘We are the underdogs and that’s the way the lads like it with the pressure on Basingstoke and not us.

‘Player fitness will be a major factor and we need to be fully focused and not get drawn in.’

The home three-quarters remain unchanged, however, several injuries and work commitments have resulted in changes in the forwards.

Doug Barrow and Graeme Wilson make a return to back row with James Whitefield moving to the second row.

Steve Compton, Charles Chipperfield, and Louis Cadden make up the front row.