Gosport & Fareham players fought hard but paid for crucial lapse at Farnham

Gosport & Fareham failed to make the most of a bright start as they lost 37-8 at Farnham in London two south west.

Head coach George Hillan felt his team showed plenty of desire and passion.

But they paid for just stepping off the intensity for a key period after opening the match so well.

He said: ‘After taking an early lead, we took our foot off the gas and let Farnham back into the game.

‘This allowed their outside-half and strong running centres to build in confidence and cause us problems in defence.

‘Our players dug deep and worked hard to rectify the short comings and turned an inconsistent defence into a very strong and reliable defence.

‘Unfortunately we did not manage the referee as we would have liked and this made our attacking options harder to execute.

‘We created a number of scoring opportunities, but unfortunately we were unable to convert these chances.

‘Despite losing we have a lot of positives to take from the game.’

Fareham Heathens returned to action with an impressive 50-5 Hampshire League premier division home win against Portsmouth seconds.

Player coach Dave Wheaton was happy with the display.

He said: ‘Our forwards dominated and controlled the game throughout..

‘Set-piece lineouts and powerful scrummaging put the Portsmouth pack under pressure all day, so we were able to steal ball almost at free will.

‘Our backs had the clean ball they needed and opened up the Portsmouth defence on numerous occasions.

‘It was a great start after a long break from any rugby for most of the players.’

Locks Heath Pumas failed to capitalise on a good start in their 69-16 Hampshire one defeat at Ellingham & Ringwood.

The Pumas went ahead with a try from hooker John Pearson and led 11-5 with 25 minutes played, Joel Stocker adding two further penalties.

Then the home side got into their stride, scoring three tries to take a half-time lead.

Another Pearson try early in the second period brought the Pumas back into the match but their hosts used their wide pitch to great effect, running in several tries to finish the game comfortable winners

Pumas chairman George Winch said: ‘We were in this match for much of it but let Ellingham & Ringwood dictate the final pace as they ran out wide.

‘It just was not our day.’