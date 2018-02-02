Gosport have sights set on third away win

Have your say

Gosport & Fareham are targeting a third away victory of the season at Farnham in London two south west tomorrow.

Coach Barry Bridgman will be hoping Alex Duncombe can continue his good form.

The outside-half showed his quality in the impressive 24-17 win against KCS Old Boys last weekend.

Both Duncombe’s faultless goal-kicking and kicking for position played an important part in Gosport’s success.

And after defeating Farnham at Dolphin Park earlier this term, Bridgman is optimistic his side can complete the double over their opponents.

He said: ‘Having the same back-line available is helpful.

‘We are also able to strengthen our forwards with one or two additions.

‘Earlier this season, we just managed to beat Farnham at home.

‘If we continue improving then I am optimistic we can complete the double over them.

‘There is still a need for us to get results because the teams below us have started winning.’

Meanwhile, Fareham Heathens are back in Hampshire one action at Ventnor after a two-week break.

Head coach, Dave Wheaton, said: ‘We are looking forward to it and are at full strength.

‘Ventnor are always strong at home. If you give them a sniff they become a difficult side to breakdown.

‘We need to get ahead early and keep the pressure on and their supporters quiet.’

Centre Cam Guthrie returns and Jashan Solanki at full-back subject to a fitness test, with Charlie Chipperfield continuing at hooker.

In Hampshire two, Locksheath Pumas travel to Alton.

Although their opponents are second from bottom, head coach Al Palmer is not underestimating Alton.

‘We have to treat Alton with great caution,’ he said.

‘Although results have not gone their way, they recently caused an upset by beating Southampton.’

Pumas make two changes, with Matt John coming in at scrum half and Sean Nuttall on the wing.