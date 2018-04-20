Gosport improvement needed against champions

Have your say

WITH their survival secured comfortably Gosport & Fareham are playing for pride as they end their London two south-west campaign at runaway champions Camberley.

Both teams have little to play for in this rearranged fixture.

Barry Bridgman’s team guaranteed their safety a fortnight ago with a good home win against Effingham & Leatherhead.

Camberley have been brilliant in their title-winning season.

Bridgman accepts his team will need to show a massive improvement on their defeat to already relegated Winchester.

They conceded seven tries and unless their defence is better they could find themselves on the end of a heavy defeat in Surrey.

Bridgman said: ‘We played poorly and took a lot of wrong options.

‘Our defence was weak, we missed tackles and dropped lots of balls.

‘When you put all these things together you can’t play a game of winning rugby.

‘Winchester exploited our weaknesses.

‘Our preparation was good and before the game the players were relaxed and seemed up for it.

‘It was like a coiled spring but it never happened.’

Fareham Heathens are calling for volunteers to help improve their facilities at Cams Alders.

Director of rugby Bernard Rhodes outlined plans.

He said: ‘Once again we have ambitious plans to improve our facilities during the closed season.

‘Funding has been secured through Hants RFU, NatWest Rugby Force, Station Garage and Howdens Joinery Segensworth.

‘The two primary projects for this summer will be the refurbishment of our toilet facilities, as well as the improvement of the entrance hall, stairs and landing.

‘We also have along list of general work that needs to be completed around the clubhouse, including some general painting and decorating.

‘We also have an application pending for the Volunteer It Yourself initiative which is supported by Wickes. This would involve us securing volunteers from our younger membership (14-24), as well as other volunteers (Trades) from our membership and local community.

‘Volunteers will have an opportunity to secure a City & Guilds qualification by completing at least two consecutive days of volunteering, supported by a trade mentor.’

Email bernard.rhodes@ntlworld.com for details.