Reshuffled Gosport & Fareham unable to stop KCS Old Boys… Heathens beat Eastleigh

A reshuffled Gosport & Fareham side endured a 46-0 defeat at London two south west leaders KCS Old Boys.

The result wasn't entirely unexpected as the visitors were missing key players because of injuries and unavailability.

Senior coach George Hillan appreciated his team were always going to be up against it facing their unbeaten hosts.

He said: ‘It was a tough day at the office – not helped by losing more players during the game.

‘We knew before we started the size of the task facing us against an unbeaten side on their own patch.

‘It would have been difficult with our strongest team out.

‘As it was, we included a number of second team and newly-recruited players.

‘Unfortunately we didn't get off to the best of starts by conceding three quick tries in the opening 12 minutes.

‘Once we started to settle down we began to build some possession.

‘Our scrummage was dominant and Jimmy Wallis, Dan Turner and Sean Shepherd put in some big tackles.

‘This sparked us into life and allowed us to create chances.

‘These were rushed, however, and we were unable to convert them.’

Eight minutes before half-time, Gosport lost Dom Holling with a dislocated knee.

The game was moved onto another pitch because of a delay waiting for an ambulance.

Shortly after the interval the visitors also lost Danny Gamblin with a foot injury.

The loss leaves Gosport continuing to looking over their shoulder. They are one point above the bottom two.

Nevertheless, Hillan was proud of his troops’ application against the league leaders.

‘I can't knock the endeavour of the players,’ he added.

‘They continued fighting until the final whistle.’

Meanwhile, Fareham Heathens consolidated their Hampshire premier mid-table spot with a 21-0 win at Eastleigh II.

Locksheath Pumas were without a game as scheduled Hampshire one opponents Winchester II are no longer in the league.