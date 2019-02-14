Have your say

The Gosport & Fareham players will be aiming to take their show on the road as they go for a double against Old Cranleighans in London two south west on Saturday.

The Blue & Golds completed a five-point win over their hosts at Gosport Park earlier in the season.

Another maximum haul will give George Hillan’s side a further boost in their fight to avoid relegation.

They are also looking to build on their confident home win against Old Reigatian in their last game.

Traditionally, though, Gosport have struggled to pick up results away from home.

Hillan wants that to change.

He said: ‘Confidence is high within the camp as we have beaten them once already this season and have developed as a whole since then.

‘The players believe this is a fixture which they can win.

‘This will be a big boost to survival within the league but more importantly achieve one of the goals we set at the beginning of the season.

‘During pre-season we set some targets which we wanted to achieve during the forthcoming season and one was to achieve an away win which eluded the team in the previous season.

‘Unfortunately we have to change our team due to injury problems and have players unavailable.

‘Our primary focus is to win the game and then the secondary task is to achieve a try bonus point.’

Fareham Heathens journey to Millbrook in the Hampshire premier.

Player coach Dave Wheaton hopes his team can turn things in their favour against the opposition.

He said: ‘Millbrook are most definitely our bogey side.

‘It is always a great game between us but we rarely finish on the winning side.

‘Last weekend over eagerness meant we were often punished for repeated offside from our press defence.

‘We have discussed the need for composure, and controlled press defence, with two man tackling to prevent the offload.’

The reshaped pack brings in Dave Higgins at number eight, Jon Corner to wing forward and a welcome return to openside for James Whitefield.

Charles Chipperfield returns to the bench after a three-month absence through an ankle injury.

In the three-quarters Kris Owens is at scrum half, John Cole moves to centre with Tom King on the wing.

Wheaton added: ‘Even with the changes I am confident of a result at Millbrook.

‘We are playing very well and the lads are in high spirits.’