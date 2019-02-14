Havant continuing with mission to put things right when they take on Chobham

Have your say

Havant are on a London one south revenge mission as they host Chobham at Hooks Lane on Saturday (3pm).

Earlier in the season the hosts lost narrowly under contentious circumstances at the Surrey club.

Senior coach Will Knight insists the players are determined to turn the tables on their opponents.

He said: ‘One of our targets for the rest of the season is to get pay back for some of our games in the first half of the season.

‘There were games during that period when the players know they didn’t perform.

‘We lost a close game at Chobham after a couple of close calls went against us.

‘A conversion was disallowed after being signalled good by the touch-judge

‘Then we had a try disallowed right at the death.

‘We always have competitive games with Chobham and I don't expect it to be any different.

‘I don't read too much into league positions because ours is a hard league from top to bottom.

‘As we have proved anybody is capable of winning any game.’

For the first time this season the home side are able to display consistency in selection.

They field an unchanged three-quarter line for the third successive game

Up front Scott Bentley replaces the unavailable Luke Marks in the front row.

Tristan Trehan returns in the back row.

On Sunday Havant Ladies take on Plymouth Albion Ladies at Hooks Lane in the quarter-finals of the RFU Plate competition (3pm).

Senior coach Dean Dryhurst is expecting a competitive contest.

He said: ‘We don't know a lot about our opponents except that they are currently fourth in the Championship south west two.

‘Being half-term weekend we have players away and some key players are injured so we will have to dig deep.

‘There is a real good atmosphere within the squad and our aim in the league is to finish in the top three or four.

‘Our recent results have already sent a strong message out to teams that we are fighting back and cannot be under estimated.’