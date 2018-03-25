Havant impress... Locks Heath win derby

Have your say

HAVANT maintained the pressure in the London one south title fight with a 26-16 bonus-point win at basement side Gravesend.

Senior coach Will Knight was pleased with the way his side bounced back from their defeat at CS Rugby.

He said: ‘It was a great response from the players who produced a good performance.

‘A bonus-point win ticks all the boxes at this stage of the season.

‘All we can do is keep winning and hoping that the two teams above us slip up.

‘We have to be ready to capitalise on any mistakes they might make.’

Havant started strongly and scored three tries to lead 21-3 at the break.

Hooker Jerome Trail latched onto a loose line-out tap and powered 40 metres for the opening score after 12 minutes.

Tristan Trehan soon added a second following good work by both forwards and backs.

Joel Knight set up Scott Morris for the third with Knight converting all three of the visitors tries.

Havant remained largely in control after the break and secured the bonus-point try through debut-making winger Tom Crisp.

A dominant first-half display set Locks Heath Pumas on their way to a 32-19 Hampshire two derby win against Southsea Nomads.

The game was switched to Petersfield because Puma’s Brookfield School pitch was waterlogged.

Pumas stamped their authority at the start raced into a 29-0 lead by half-time.

Scrum-half Nick De Stefano opened the scoring with a fifth-minute try converted by Robbie Connell.

Wing-forward Jamie Campbell added two more quick-fire tries with captain Joel Stocker also crossing.

Home captain Stocker was happy with the opening half.

He said: ‘Our pack was strong and the backs produced some good handling and strong running in the first half.

After the break Aaron Beesley (two) and winger Josh Soper went over for tries with Jonathan Branston adding valuable kicks.

Nomads captain Ben Horrod said: ‘We had a poor first half which cost us.

‘In the second half we played the way we should and got on top. We have a massive game next against Fawley which we have to win to stay in Hampshire two.’