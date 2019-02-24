Havant Ladies beaten by Guernsey… ‘Spirited’ Hampshire under-20s lose to Cornwall

Have your say

Havant Ladies suffered a 54-7 defeat in Guernsey to concede a double to their hosts.

All the visitors could manage was a converted try just before half-time.

Portsmouth Valkyries’ league game against Witney Ladies was called off with the visitors unable to raise a side.

Hampshire under 20’s suffered a second defeat in their County Championship campaign losing 61-14 to Cornwall at Hooks Lane.

The visitors were a powerful unit and proved too strong for the home side.

By half-time Hampshire trailed 49-7 with Chichester University student Balas Magda scoring their solitary try.

Hampshire coach Mike Greenslade admitted it was a learning experience for his youngsters.

He said: ‘We put in a very spirited performance in the second half and that was highly encouraging.

‘It was pleasing to see us dominating the scrums and rolling mauls.

‘Overall, though, we came off second best.’

Alton's Ollie Burden crossed for the home team’s second-half try.

Hampshire earlier lost to Gloucestershire in their opening game of the competition.

Next month Hampshire travel to Ivybridge in Devon looking to finish their campaign with a win.