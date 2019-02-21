Havant Ladies focus on Guernsey after taking great pride in cup performance

Have your say

Proud Havant Ladies return to league action after their cup heroics with a visit to Guernsey on Sunday.

Senior coach Dean Dryhurst praised his side after their narrow cup defeat against Plymouth Albion.

They need to channel the same energy and belief into the big match in the National Championship south east west division one.

He said: ‘The Plymouth coach said how much we tested his team and was impressed with our determination not to give up.

‘Myself and captain Lucy King are immensely proud of every player who pulled on a Havant shirt.

‘It was a hard-fought game right to the end.

‘The vociferous support the players received from the stands kept driving them forward.

‘Ours was the only quarter-final played with all the other ties seeing home team walkovers.

‘We also managed to give three new girls a run out and they are all joining us in Guernsey.

‘Guernsey beat us by a point in the home fixture, 25-24, so we are aware we must put in another good performance.

‘It will be a long day but we must look to get into the same zone as we did for the Plymouth game.

‘If we do then it will make it hard for Guernsey to turn us over.

‘We still have players out injured but every player that has stepped up so far has done well.’

Portsmouth Valkyries’ league game against Witney Ladies has been called off because the visitors can’t raise a side.

League-leaders Portsmouth are waiting to hear if they are to be awarded the five points.