‘Exceptional win’ is redemption for Havant against title-chasers Brighton

Will Knight was pleased to see Havant with a thrilling 29-27 win against London one south leaders Brighton at Hooks Lane.

Ben Chambers held his nerve to win it knocking over a penalty with the final kick of the game

It more than made up for the heavy defeat inflicted on them by the Sussex side early in the season.

Head coach Knight said: ‘We didn't feel our performance at Brighton represented the real us.

‘Our display that day really hurt us.

‘There was a determination in this game to show what we were really capable of.

‘It was an exceptional win and a fantastic game of rugby.

‘I thought it was a great advert for rugby at our level.

‘There was no quarter asked or given in what was a brutal contest at times.

‘At the same time both teams produced some outstanding rugby.

‘Our defence was excellent and we showed good physicality.

‘The other key factor in the win was the great patience we showed throughout the contest.

‘We didn't rush things and lose our precision in the high pressure situations.

‘That more than anything won it for us.’

The league leaders made a powerful start, scoring a try inside the opening minute.

Havant hit back and following good interplay on the right Chambers gathered his own chip over the top to score under the posts.

Chambers converted to give the home side a 7-5 lead.

The visitors regained the lead with a converted try but winger James Wise levelled matters with a 33rd-minute try.

On the stroke of half-time Brighton kicked a penalty to lead 15-12 at the break.

The lead changed hands again a couple of times at the start of the second period.

A penalty try put Havant back in front before Brighton hit back again.

Wayne Dugan responded for the hosts with a try but with 10 minutes remaining the Sussex side were back in front again.

Havant were then awarded a penalty on the opposition 15 metre line and Chambers made no mistake.

Head coach Knight added: ‘We showed fantastic discipline in the end to win it.

‘You can imagine there were huge celebrations at the final whistle.

‘There must have been close to 500 people on the sidelines and in terms of the occasion it couldn't have been any better.

‘This is our third successive home win and certainly we are feeling we have turned a bit of a corner.

‘The squad is aware that their capabilities are better than our current league position suggests.

‘What better way was there to show it than by beating the top-of-the-league team.’