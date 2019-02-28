Have your say

Havant face a first away trip in London one south since before Christmas.

They make the short journey along the south coast to face Hove.

Though the hosts are propping up the league table, Havant coach Will Knight has warned against complacency.

He said: ‘Hove only narrowly lost to second placed Medway recently so we know that they are capable of causing an upset.

‘We don't want to be that upset and therefore will need to keep our focus.

‘I feel we are making good progress despite having players coming in and out of the side.

‘We have a wider squad to draw from with a pool of players playing rugby of a high standard.

‘There are also a number of young players who have stepped up and done well.

‘With regards to looking ahead this is very encouraging and we are in a good place.’

The visitors make two changes in the back-row with Mike Brook and Alex Bruce replacing unavailable pair Steve Cruddas and Joe Davis.

In the three-quarters Joel Knight returns in the centre after a 10-week absence with an ankle injury.

Wayne Dugan moves to outside centre.

United Services Portsmouth travel to Old Tiffinians looking to put their derby defeat at Portsmouth behind them.

Player coach Rich Neil wants to see Services bounce back to winning ways in London three south west.

He said: ‘Against Portsmouth we made a number of mistakes and were completely outplayed.

‘We must look to pick up the pieces and rebuild.

‘There are still 25 points available and we want to pick them all up.’

Relegation-battling Petersfield welcome Trojans to Penns Place.

Locks Heath Pumas visit third-placed Farnborough in Hampshire one.

Southsea Nomads are at Stoneham where a win will see them leapfrog their hosts into fourth spot in Hampshire two.