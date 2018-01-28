Havant ‘brick wall’ blocks Sevenoaks

Have your say

WILL KNIGHT lauded a fantastic defensive display after Havant held out to secure a 15-8 London one south win at Sevenoaks.

The visitors were forced to play almost the whole of the second half without prop forward Tom Blackburn who was sent off.

Havant led 15-0 at the break after playing with the wind and rain in their favour during the first half.

In the second half Sevenoaks were restricted to a penalty and a try by resolute defence.

Knight praised the way his team kept their focus and control to stop the opposition from doing more damage.

He added: ‘Our defensive performance was up there with the very best.

‘It was a very tough game on a tricky pitch which was very wet.

‘The pitch got sticky very quickly and the conditions worsened as the game went on.

‘Defensively, though, we were fantastic from start to finish.

‘We presented a brick wall which they couldn’t break down.

‘Every tackle situation saw us knock them back and as a team we were determined not to give them any yards.

‘At one stage they were camped on our line for fully five minutes but couldn’t get across. It was phenomenal.’

Havant started the game well keeping the ball for a number of phases.

It eventually paid off on 20 minutes following a good break from Nick Benjamin.

The scrum half off-loaded to Joel Knight who scored and converted his own try for the away side.

Penioni Tagitumua charged down a clearance to add a second try and Joel Knight added a penalty before half-time.

The first scrum after the break ended in a fracas which resulted in Blackburn being red carded but Will Knight denied any talk of a punch.

He added: ‘Something obviously went on in the scrum and Tom pushed his opposite number in the face.

‘It certainly wasn’t a punch.’

Despite this Havant showed the resilience to hold on for a vital win.

‘Though we missed out on the bonus point the two teams ahead of us didn’t pick any up either,’ added Knight.

‘It means we didn’t lose any ground on them.

‘Again the team showed they can adapt to play different types of games under different conditions.

‘Now we have to prepare ourselves for a big derby against Tottonians on Saturday at Hooks Lane.

‘It is never an easy game against our Hampshire neighbours.’