Havant need to be at their best as they welcome London Cornish – important to build on Hooks Lane record

Havant continue their succession of London one south home games against London Cornish at Hooks Lane.

It is a seventh-consecutive home game for Will Knight’s side who have lost only once in that period.

Their only slip-up came in the derby against Chichester.

They bounced back from that disappointment with a hard-working win against Thurrock.

Havant will be hoping to give their vociferous home support more to cheer about on Saturday (3pm).

A win for the hosts will see them leapfrog their opponents up to seventh in the league.

Head coach Knight knows his team can't take anything for granted.

Even with their strong home form.

He said: ‘These games are never easy because our league is very competitive.

‘On their day London Cornish have caused lots of teams problems.

‘It means we need to be at our best and continue building on what we have been doing.’

The hosts make just one change to the side that beat Thurrock.

In the forwards Joe Davis is brought in to replace the unavailable Tristan Trehan.

The players won’t be resting up as they aim to keep climbing the table.

Knight added: ‘Though the chance of promotion has gone for us there is no sign from the players that there is nothing left to play for.

‘That is a testament to them and the pride they take in their performance.

‘They want to keep improving and getting better.

‘That is very positive for us as coaches.’

Rich Neil is calling for greater consistency from United Services Portsmouth ahead of their London three south west contest against Warlingham at Burnaby Road.

Services still have their sights set on catching the top three.

They are starting to find their strengths again.

Neil said: ‘We were a bit more like ourselves in our last game.

‘This isn't going to be easy, though, because Warlingham have picked up.

‘They had a good win against Portsmouth in their last game.

‘Having home advantage, though, we must look to make the most of it..

‘It has been a bit stop-start recently so we are looking forward to having a run of games.’

The home side are without forwards Ollie Bowles and Harry Alexander.

Basement-side Petersfield face a trip to league-leaders Winchester.

Southsea Nomads travel to Chineham in a fourth versus third clash in Hampshire two.