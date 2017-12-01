Havant ready for test at in-form Thurrock

Have your say

Havant travel to Thurrock gunning for a bonus-point victory that would consolidate their top-three place in London one south tomorrow.

Senior coach Will Knight was delighted with the professional performance the Hooks Lane outfit delivered in their 42-10 win against Gravesend last weekend.

He is looking for more of the same against the improving Essex side.

After winning just one of their opening seven games, Thurrock have improved drastically and lost just once in their past four matches.

They also pushed leaders Medway all the way earlier this season, so Knight is expecting a tough battle.

He said: ‘Thurrock look a difficult proposition on their own patch.

‘We need to make sure we are aware of that and play to our full potential.

‘The aim is to build towards or target of three more wins before the Christmas break.

‘If we can do that then it will set us up nicely for the second half of the season.

‘I am looking for another performance like the one against Gravesend.

‘We were clinical in attack and solid in defence.

‘When we play to our full potential our opponents find us difficult to break down.’

One of Havant’s strengths is the regular fielding of an unchanged three-quarter line.

Again, the Hooks Lane outfit have the luxury of naming the same set of backs, which has given them a powerful attacking threat.

However, there will be a switch in the forwards, with Tristan Trehan returning from injury.

The Royal Navy talent is set to make his first appearance of the season after picking up a setback playing sevens rugby in the summer.

One other change will see Tom Blackburn return to the front row.

Knight has lauded the healthy competition at Havant and has challenged his side to find a run of consistent form.

‘It is good to have consistency in selection, but we also have great competition for places,’ he added.

‘We have a mobile set of forwards with good handling skills and a powerful, skilful set of backs.

‘The key is getting all the pieces of the jigsaw to fit in the right places.

‘When we play well we are a match for anyone in our league.

‘The key to success, however, is doing it week-in, week-out and for 80 minutes.

‘Teams win league titles by consistently producing the goods.

‘At times this season, we have started slowly and then had to play catch-up.

‘If you don’t perform, then in this division you will get found out wherever you are in the table.

‘Any team can beat any other team in our division and we have to keep that in mind going to Thurrock.’