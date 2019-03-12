Havant Rugby Club starlets earn date at Twickenham thanks to Land Rover

Have your say

Havant starlets will be joining a host of Premiership stars at Twickenham in June.

The Hooks Lane club’s under-11s delivered a superb performance in a Land Rover Premiership Rugby Cup event hosted by Harlequins last month.

And their efforts at Staines earned the squad a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to step out at the home of English rugby during the Premiership final on June 1.

They will join in a parade at half-time and get the chance to meet a Land Rover rugby ambassador.

Havant under-11s player Ethan Richardson said: ‘We’re all really excited to go out on to the pitch at Twickenham.

‘I’ve been a few times before but never to the Premiership final, so I can’t wait.’

The Havant talents met Harlequins’ Niall Saunders during the festival last month, with the scrum-half watching them in action and offering coaching tips between games.

And the son of former Ireland captain Rob Saunders was delighted to play his part.

He said: ‘I think events like this are massive for grassroots rugby.

‘It’s great for us to show support for the fans around us.

‘We’d love to get as many kids as possible to support Harlequins because it makes our club bigger.

‘We talk to them about hard work and dedication and you never know, the small bits of advice we give to these guys could go a long way.

‘The more tournaments we can get involved in the better.’

