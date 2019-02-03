Havant turn tables on Windsor in superb style 

Havant Ladies turned the tables on Windsor Dames with a resounding 56-5 win at Hooks Lane.

Having lost to their visitors earlier in the season, the home side responded with an impressive display.

The win consolidated Havant in fourth spot of the National Championship south east west division one table.

Lucy King was left buzzing by her side's performance.

The captain said: ‘All the girls played their heart out.

‘As a team we saw everything come together.

‘Most of our tries were team tries and created by excellent support running.

‘We also scored some outstanding individual tries.

‘The most pleasing thing is that we have had a number of new players come in.

‘They are picking things up quickly and getting stuck in.

‘We are all looking forward to our RFU Plate semi-final against Plymouth Albion at Hooks Lane in a couple of weeks time.'

Nette Petley broke the deadlock with an opening try after just four minutes.

Although Windsor hit back to level, the rest of the game belonged to the Hooks Lane outfit.

Nine different players got their name on the scoresheet.

Further tries followed from Alice Jennings, Sam Eley and Melissa Woolmer before half-time, with the hosts leading 22-5 at the break.

The onslaught continued in the second period.

Abbie Woollett, Maddie Buckland, King, Rhiannon Johnson and Natasha Bullock (2) added further tries.

Abbie Pearson also notched a number of conversions.

Senior coach Dean Dryhurst felt the scoreline reflected the improvements made by his team.

‘First and foremost our aim was to overturn the defeat from the first game,' he said.

‘We were very dominant at the breakdown and all the hard work and preparation paid off.

‘Two new players, Rhia Archer and Joanne Craig, made outstanding debuts.

‘The squad is going from strength to strength.

‘Trying players in different positions during training paid off.

‘When we had injuries and were forced to change things it didn't effect the dynamics of the team.’