Havant win ‘crazy game’ against London Cornish to keep home form going

Havant continued their good home form with a 50-39 London one south win against London Cornish at Hooks Lane.

Senior coach Will Knight felt was a good spectacle which contained a bit of everything.

He said: ‘It was a crazy high-scoring game which I am sure the impartial observers enjoyed.

‘Though 89 points were scored there was also a lot of good defending from both teams.

‘After a quiet first half we applied a lot of pressure at the start of the second period.

‘Then London Cornish throwing caution to the wind came back at us towards the end.’

Havant trailed 24-14 at half-time after playing against the wind.

Winger Scott Morris claimed both first half tries for the hosts with Gareth Davies converting them.

Morris completed his hat-trick after the break and fellow winger James Wise also grabbed a brace of tries.

The home side however could never quite shake their opponents off.

Davies scored a dropped goal but with four minutes remaining at 43-39 Cornish were still in touching distance.

‘In the final minutes we probably played our most disciplined rugby of the season,’ said Knight.

‘We went through 16 phases and eventually scrum half Jake Hewitt sniped over for a try.’

Fareham Heathens produced a confident performance in their 37-7 Hampshire Premier home win against Alresford.

Player coach Dave Wheaton was pleased with the way the Heathen’s forwards stuck to their task against a powerful opposition pack.

‘Our scrums were put under immense pressure but we never went back,' said Wheaton.

‘That is great credit to the tight five who put everything into the game.

‘It wasn’t all plain sailing though and our backs defended well when they had to.

‘We were a little slow to start with and the first half reflected this.

‘The second half produced four well worked tries with some superb running from the backs after receiving quick ball.

‘Our penalty count was a lot higher than I would of liked but the lads showed great hunger for the game.’

The Hampshire one game between Trojans II and Locks Heath Pumas was postponed.