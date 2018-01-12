Knight backs Havant to avoid potential slip-up

Have your say

Will Knight insists Havant will have the right attitude to avoid a slip-up at basement-side Maidstone in London one south tomorrow (2pm).

The Hooks Lane outfit got their promotion bid back on track with a 38-12 win against Chichester last weekend, which took them back up to third in the league.

Knight is backing his side to build on that impressive performance and avoid a banana skin at struggling Maidstone.

‘The players know that they cannot afford to relax,’ the coach said.

‘We have used all our get out of jail cards already this season and can’t afford any more mistakes.

‘Maidstone might be bottom of our league, but we know from experience they are a tricky proposition on their own patch.

‘Games against Maidstone are never straightforward.

‘They are always abrasive, physical, committed and will come at us.

‘We have to be ready for that and go there with the expectation of winning.

‘We have already learned from bitter experience that if you are not on your game you can easily come unstuck.

‘The players are very mindful and wary that we lost our last away game at Brighton.

‘They bounced back impressively against Chichester and recognise the need to make sure they are firing on all cylinders again.

‘All the talk this week has been about making sure we get things absolutely right.

‘If we do that then it should be good enough to win the game.’

Knight is forced to make one change in the forwards, with Rob Cuffe replacing the unavailable Joe Davis at number eight.

In the three-quarters, Darren Bamford is unavailable.

As a result, Scott Morris moves into the centre, with Luke Warrington switching to the wing.

Penioni Tagimatua returns from holiday to take his place in the replacements.

Knight revealed it’s a luxury to have so much quality to choose from.

He added: ‘It is good to be picking the side from a position of strength.

‘Having consistency in selection makes a big difference and you can see it in our structures and patterns of play.

‘We know we have to keep winning in order to maintain the pressure on the top two.

‘Our aim first and foremost is to win games and if we get into the position to do so maximise it with bonus points.

‘At this stage, we must concentrate on what we can control.

‘We are aware that we pretty much need to be spot-on for the rest of the season.’

Havant: Chambers, Carr, Morris S, Brierley, Warrington, Knight J, Reynolds, Blackburn T, Trail, Morgan, Young, Janes, Goldring, Trehan, Cuffe

Replacements: Powell, Mellor, Tagitumua