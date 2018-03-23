Knight: Havant can’t drop any more points in play-off pursuit

Have your say

Havant travel to London one south basement-side Gravesend looking for points to stay in the chase for a play-off place.

Defeat at leaders CS Rugby 1863 last weekend leaves the Hooks Lane outfit with little or no margin for error in their remaining four games this season.

Although they only trail second-placed Medway by two points, the Kent side have a game in hand.

Will Knight wants to make sure his team can capitalise on any potential slip-ups from the leading pair.

The senior coach said: ‘After last week’s disappointment we need to push on.

‘Between now and the end of the season we must make sure that we don’t slip up.

‘Other teams might drop points and we want to be in a position to take advantage of that.

‘Gravesend might be bottom of the league but they had a good result in their last game.

‘Nothing in this division is ever as straightforward as it might seem.

‘We have to ensure we get our performance right.’

In the forwards, Tristan Trehan replaces Rob Cuffe, who is released for Hampshire under-20s duty.

Jake Reynolds is back at scrum-half and Jerome Rudder returns on the wing.

Darren Bamford is unavailable, so Ben Brierley moves across to inside centre.

Meanwhile, Locks Heath Pumas and Southsea Nomads meet in a Hampshire two derby at Brookfield School.

Pumas have had a week’s rest after the sudden cancellation of their game against Southampton last weekend.

Promotion is still a possibility for the Locksheath outfit, who sit third in the table.

Alan Palmer insisted Pumas are taking it one game at a time as they reach a crucial stage of the season.

The head coach: ‘It is another important step for us and we are focused on playing our kind of rugby and delivering a good performance.

‘We have a settled side to select from.

‘We’re looking to get the points we need to stay in contention.’

Lock-forwards Tom O’Grady and Kent Streek are back, along with flankers James Campbell and Sam Floyd, to bolster the Pumas pack.

Joel Stocker returns at centre to captain the side, with Sean Nuttall available on the wing.

On Sunday, Hampshire under-20s will play their re-arranged championship game against Gloucestershire at Hooks Lane (2pm).