Knight: We must keep our discipline in derby

Have your say

Will Knight has told Havant to remain disciplined ahead of their derby against Chichester at Hooks Lane in London one south tomorrow (2pm).

The hosts are desperate to get back to winning ways after their disappointing defeat at Brighton before the mid-season break.

That loss allowed Chichester to leapfrog Havant into third spot – and it is a position Knight’s troops want to regain.

An exciting showdown is expected between the two local rivals at Hooks Lane.

Havant are looking for revenge having lost at Chichester earlier in the season, and Knight is hoping the intensity of the clash will bring the best out of his team.

He said: ‘There can be no excuses – we have to go out and perform.

‘Our discipline needs to be spot on.

‘When Chichester beat us we had a player sent off and two others received yellow cards at the start of the second half.

‘You can’t do that and expect to beat a team like Chichester.

‘They have a powerful pack of forwards and a dangerous set of backs, with threats all over the field.

‘We are capable of nullifying their threats and at the same time offer threats of our own.

‘On our day we are one of the most physical teams in our league.

‘Our selection has also added to our physicality as we look to hit the tackle and contact areas hard.’

Havant have completely revamped their back row for the clash.

Mitch Goldring comes in for his debut start at blindside wing forward, with experienced pair Joe Davis and Steve Cruddas completing the trio.

In the three-quarters, Darren Bamford slots into the centre for only his second start of the campaign.

Scott Morris moves out to the wing, with Harry Carr returning on the other flank.

Apart from gaining revenge on Chichester after a defeat in the reverse fixture, the Hooks Lane outfit are also keen to get that loss to Brighton out of their system.

Knight added: ‘The players were hugely disappointed by their performance at Brighton. They didn’t play anywhere near the level of previous games.

‘When we got close to the try line, we didn’t use our top two inches.

‘We looked stodgy, devoid of ideas and lacked invention.

‘That allowed Brighton to cancel us out.

‘It is something we are looking to address in order to make sure we make the most of our opportunities.

‘In this game against Chichester, we must ensure we match our opponents up front and look to exert our own power.’

Havant: Chambers, Morris S, Bamford, Brierley, Carr, Knight J, Reynolds, Morgan, Trail, Blackburn T, Young, Janes, Goldring, Cruddas, Davis.

Replacements: Ward-Golden, Trehan, Warrington.