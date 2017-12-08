Selection headache is pleasing Havant coach

Have your say

Will Knight revealed the competition for places at Havant has brought a smile to his face as they host Chobham in London one south tomorrow (2pm).

The Hooks Lane outfit have a number of players returning from injury, unavailability and university this weekend.

Knight admitted this week’s selection meeting was the toughest it has been for several years.

But the coach believes it is a great position for Havant to be in.

Knight said: ‘Suddenly we have a raft of players coming back from injury, unavailability and university.

‘It was the hardest selection meeting we have had in many years.

‘Our second team’s pack of forwards could easily have been picked for the first team.

‘It is great to be picking players from a position of strength – but it represents a challenge for all of us.

‘There will be players who will be disappointed and this is when the squad ethos becomes important.

‘I have little doubt all of the players will respond in the right way.

‘Although we have changed our back row, everyone who played in the role last week did well.

‘It is the strength in depth that is needed if you are going to challenge at the top of the division.

‘Having the competition for places brings a smile to my face.’

The hosts are boosted by the return of back-row forward Dan Munden.

He came through the junior ranks at Havant and the Hartpury College student always makes himself available during holiday periods.

Joe Davis is also set for a starting spot in the back row, following the birth of his second child.

Tristan Trehan keeps his place as the third member of the trio, after coming back from a long-term injury in last weekend’s 42-22 victory at Thurrock.

In the second row, Harrison Young is unavailable and is replaced by Rob Cuffe.

The Hooks Lane outfit make just one change in the three-quarters, with Jake Reynolds returning at scrum-half.

Knight is confident Havant can deliver a third successive win to keep their momentum going.

He added: ‘Our past two performances have been both professional and clinical.

‘Our target is to record four victories before Christmas. It is an important time for us and a crucial period.

‘We have some tough games coming up but feel very positive about them.

‘Chobham have had an up-and-down season, but they have always been competitive when we have played them.

‘I expect them to come to us and have a go.’

HAVANT: Chambers, Carr, Morris S, Brierley, Tagituamua, Knight J, Reynolds, Blackburn T, Trail, Morgan, Janes, Cuffe, Trehan, Davis, Munden. Replacements: Bellman, Cruddas, Warrington