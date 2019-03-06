‘Tough cookie’ Hewett has been great inspiration for Havant charge with top five the target

Have your say

Will Knight is looking for another big performance from scrum-half Jake Hewett as Havant take on Cobham in London one south at Hooks Lane on Saturday (3pm).

The head coach has been impressed by the contribution of Hewett both as a player and a leader.

Performances he has put in have helped the team really build a good run of form.

Will Knight said: ‘We asked Jake to take on the role of captain when Joel Knight got injured.

‘He has enjoyed the responsibility and at the same time stepped up his own game.

‘Jake is a tough cookie who takes no prisoners and is very sound in defence.

‘He is tenacious and likes to get stuck in.

‘At the same time he possesses the pace and footwork to make dangerous breaks from the base of rucks and mauls.

‘You know exactly what you are getting from him every game.

‘He is one of those players who leave nothing out there.

‘Another strength is his ability to play competently almost anywhere on the field.

‘I think if I asked him to play in the front row he would do it.’

Hewett is one of a number of players who have progressed through the ranks to establish themselves in the senior side.

Dom Porter and Will Owen are another pair who have done just that.

Havant’s long-term goal is to eventually regain National League status.

The focus in the final weeks of this season, however, is on achieving a top-five finish.

Havant are currently seventh but Will Knight believes a strong end to the season can see them achieve their aim.

He added: ‘We have set ourselves targets for the remaining games.

‘Some of the top teams still have to play us and I am not sure they will be looking forward to it.

‘It is important we make a strong finish to the campaign for a number of reasons.

‘After the difficult start we had it will be nice to end on a positive note.

‘Also we want to build momentum going into the preparations for next season.

‘Then unlike this season we should have everything in place and won't have to play all our early games away from home.'

Luke Marks returns to the front row and Joe Davis and Steve Cruddas reappear in the back-row.

In the three-quarters Jake Reynolds replaces the unavailable Stuart Davis at outside half.

Joel Knight continues in the centre after coming through his first game since his long lay off without any reaction to his ankle problem.

Will Knight is not thinking they will have it all their own way on Saturday.

He added: ‘Cobham are a good side and we can expect a tough game.

‘We will certainly have to be sharper than we were in our last game.’