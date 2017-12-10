Havant skipper reflects on ugly win

Have your say

Havant maintained their momentum in London one south with a 33-14 win against Chobham at Hooks Lane.

Captain Joel Knight was happy to see his side chalk up a third-successive win.

However, he admitted there is room for improvement ahead of the derby with Brighton next weekend.

Havant’s skipper said: ‘It was great to get the bonus point but we made hard work of it and were never really at our best.

‘Sometimes that’s what league rugby is all about, though.

‘You have to find a way to win and that’s what we did.

‘Chobham are a good side and they never stopped playing – to be fair, in the first half they let us off the hook by not kicking their penalties.

‘But we missed chances, too, so to come away with a bonus point was excellent.

‘We have one more big game before the Christmas break and it will be a tough assignment over at Brighton.

‘Certainly, we need to make sure our discipline at the breakdown improves.’

Knight gave Havant the perfect start with a break and deft chip ahead for centre Scott Morris to claim the first of his two tries.

The captain quickly added two penalties but the home side soon began to fall foul of the referee at the breakdown.

Fortunately, Chobham wasted their four penalty attempts and against the run of play Ben Chambers scored a try to give Havant a 16-7 lead at the break.

The visitors continued to make the hosts work hard in the second period.

However, Joe Davis managed to add a third try for Havant.

Morris then claimed the crucial bonus point with his second try in the last minute of the game.

In Hampshire one, Fareham Heathens fell to a 35-24 defeat at Southampton rivals Millbrook.

Hampshire two leaders Locks Heath Pumas slumped to a first defeat of the season as they went down 43-12 at home against Southampton.

In a competitive contest, the visitors took their chances well – especially from five-metre line-outs, scoring three tries in those set-pieces.

All the Pumas could manage were four first-half penalties from the boot of Robbie Connell.

Pumas suffered three head injuries in the latter stages which broke up the rythmn in their back line.

Chairman George Winch said: ‘We came up short and Southampton deserved their win.

‘Our test of character will be how we bounce back next week.’