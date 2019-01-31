Improving Havant Ladies have Windsor in their sights as they plan to continue progress

Have your say

Havant Ladies are aiming to turn the tables on Windsor when the two sides meet at Hooks Lane on Sunday.

Windsor won the first meeting between the two sides 32-12 but Havant feel they have improved a lot since then.

Captain Lucy King is confident they can show the progress they have made.

She said: ‘Since the first game we have really developed as a squad.

‘Now we understand our strengths better and how to exploit them on the pitch.

‘We have already shocked London Welsh this season by beating them after they won the first meeting at their place.

‘Now we are aiming to do the same against Windsor.

‘There is everything to play for.’

The home side are a much-changed outfit since the first game, including eight different players.

Senior coach Dean Dryden feels the team is stronger and the work they are putting in is paying off.

He said: ‘We have been working hard on line speed and tackling which are two areas where we will need to be at our best.

‘Also we have moved some players into different positions to give us extra strength and flexibility.

‘This will be a tough game but we are determined to cut out the mistakes made when we lost to them.’

Havant are hoping to build on their successful Inner Warrior event held at the club in recent weeks.

It was an opportunity for women to give rugby a go.

A total of 25 people attended and it was rated a huge success.

The biggest plus was registering five new players from the Portsmouth Dreadnoughts American Football team.

They were so keen they appeared for the club 24 hours later in a plate fixture at Worthing.

It was the perfect introduction with both teams fielding a number of newcomers.

Dryden added: ‘The players picked things up quickly and got some valuable game time.

‘They soon adapted to our simple rules of getting the ball, keeping it, moving forward, and supporting to score tries.’

Havant won 59-10 and will now meet Plymouth Albion at Hooks Lane in the quarter-finals on Sunday, February 17.