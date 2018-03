Have your say

Fareham Heathens clinched the Mike Blow Memorial Shield with victory over Isle of Wight at Cams Alders on Saturday.

The Hampshire one victory featured tries for Steve Devoy, Harry King and Charles Chipperfield and marked the opening of the renamed Mike Blow Bar, in memory of the club’s founder member.

Click the link above to launch the gallery of a special day for the Heathens. Alternatively, hit the button on the main image.