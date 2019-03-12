Jess Breach lauded for try-scoring heroics in England’s Six Nations charge

Jess Breach has the world at her feet, insists England legend Maggie Alphonsi.

The Red Rose winger, from Chichester, has scored seven tries in four Women’s Six Nations appearances this season.

One of 28 players awarded full-time contracts in January, the 21-year-old touched down twice in England’s 55-0 success over Italy at Sandy Park on Saturday.

The brace helped put the hosts on the brink of the Grand Slam and took Breach’s tally to 18 tries in her past six international caps.

Portsmouth’s Vickii Cornborough was also on the mark as England inflicted a first defeat on the Italians in this season’s competition.

But it is Harlquins’ Breach, who also impressed for England Sevens last year, who has caught the eye of Alphonsi.

‘Jess is only 21, so she’s still young, but she acts wise beyond her years and is scoring lots of tries,’ said the former flanker, who won 74 England caps in her career.

‘It helps she has experience around her. She previously would have played alongside the likes of Danielle Waterman and that gives you confidence.

‘Former England Women’s coach Gary Street is at Harlequins and that helps, too. She’s getting the knowledge and expertise there.

‘But I kind of think to myself when I was 21 and got into the England squad I don’t remember being that confident or scoring that many tries, although I was a different position.

‘When she plays she is incredibly confident and that’s great. You can’t coach confidence. It’s just something you have to build into your lifestyle and she’s got that now.

‘She will be around for a long time. She’s come from sevens, so it’s good to see her in the 15s game but the world is her oyster.

‘After the 15s World Cup she may go back to sevens, who knows, but she has got the talent and she is one of many others coming through.’

Breach scored once as England opened their campaign with a comfortable 51-7 victory against Ireland at Donnybrook in Dublin.

She then registered a double in the 41-26 win over France 41-26 at Castle Park and repeated the feat in a ruthless nine-try win (51-12) over Wales in Cardiff.

Only Scotland now stand in the way of a Grand Slam triumph – with England hosting the clash at Twickenham on Sunday (7.30pm).

Maggie Alphonsi is a Land Rover Ambassador. Land Rover is a key partner of HITZ, the sport for change programme that uses rugby to motivate young adults. Follow @LandRoverRugby