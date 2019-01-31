Portsmouth Valkyries are targeting a winning league return on Sunday with a home match against Guernsey at Rugby Camp (1pm).

The ladies will be looking to get back to winning ways after their RFU Intermediate Cup exit at the hands of Battersea Ironsides two weeks ago.

Still unbeaten in National Championship south east west one the Valkyries will want to extend their lead at the top of the table.

Portsmouth are on 49 points, 12 ahead of closest rivals London Welsh, with visitors Guernsey in third on 36 points.

The Valkyries will have some enforced changes due to work commitments and injury.

Sure to be missed will be the strong tackling and ball carrying centre Georgie Outhwaite who was concussed in the game at Battersea and hard-hitting prop Kasi Munns also out injured.

Head coach Mark Witcher said: ‘Although we beat Guernsey away we know they have a big powerful pack and we have to be up for the challenge they will bring.

‘The girls have got the weight of being “undefeated” off their back and have trained really hard these last two weeks to ensure it was a one-off.

‘We have several changes this week due to injury and other commitments but I feel this hasn’t weakened us at all.

‘Several girls impressed last week in a development game against Portsmouth University.

‘Also the new girls to the club are showing great promise and Royal Navy signing Poppy Stillman could make her club debut at some point in the game.’

Charlie Morgan returns at scrum half after being away with work and will captain the side in place of Alice Kightley who returns to the squad after injury.

Abi Sondack starts at wing forward after having several impressive run outs from the bench and Laura Ineson moves to full-back while Laura Millington takes her place on the wing.

Witcher is hoping for strong support.

He added: ‘We would ask for as much support as possible on Sunday, we’d like people to brave the cold and come down to cheer the girls on.’