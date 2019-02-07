Player power can be key ingredient as Gosport & Fareham aim to move on up table

Have your say

Gosport & Fareham have turned to player power in a bid to revive their fortunes ahead of their London two south west game against Old Reigatian at Gosport Park.

The Blue & Golds used their week off to run some player led sessions both on and off the pitch.

George Hillan is hoping this will pay dividends in the fight to avoid relegation.

His side are in a precarious position just one point above the bottom two ahead of Saturday’s match.

The head coach said: ‘The lack of a league fixture last weekend has allowed the players to rest their bodies and for those with injuries to receive extended treatment.

‘It also allowed the players and coaching staff to align their thought process and discuss what we want to achieve over the next few fixtures.

‘This included a whiteboard session led by the players and then discussing the pros and cons for each group’s proposals.

‘It allowed us as coaches to see the player’s level of understanding as to what we are trying to achieve.

‘Following on from the session, the players led a training session on the field to implement the new agreed style of play allowing them to visualise what was on paper.’

The coaching staff also took advantage of the resources available to the club via the RFU and Kieran Spencer the Hampshire rugby development officer.

A guest coach was brought in to work with the forwards.

Hillan added: ‘When we played Old Reigatian’s at their ground we started really well but some key decision making meant that we ended up on the end of a defeat.

‘A lesson we did take away from the previous fixture was their driving maul which they used to great effect.

‘We have spent time looking at how to negate this threat and turn our lineout into a weapon from which to launch our back line.’

Sam Bartlett’s is set to make his senior debut following some impressive performances in the second team.

Meanwhile, Fareham Heathens are expecting a tough Hampshire premier test against Alresford at Cams Alders.

Player coach Dave Wheaton said: ‘Alresford have a strong pack and dominated possession last time in our previous encounter.

‘We have worked hard with our pack with a lot of focus on ball retention in training.

‘Presentation, support, quick ball are all basic elements of the game and if we do them well it will put Alresford on the back foot.

‘As a squad of players we are growing in confidence.’

Peejay Mawi comes in at inside centre, Jacob Bailey returns to tight head and Corbin Farrell goes to hooker.

Josh Bisset makes a welcome return to openside flanker.

Locks Heath Pumas visit Trojans II in Hampshire one.