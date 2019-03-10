Players dug deep but Heathens lost at Bognor… Praise for rampant Southsea Nomads

Have your say

Fareham Heathens suffered a tough day at the office with a 36-7 Hampshire premier defeat at Bognor.

Player coach Dave Wheaton admitted his side had problems before the start.

He said: ‘We travelled with a new-look squad and only 16 players due to late cry offs.

‘But I cannot fault the effort put in by the lads.

‘I asked for want and effort and that’s exactly what was delivered but on field injuries and a concussion depleted our numbers still further.

‘Matters got worse when we were forced to go to uncontested scrums with our numbers reduced to 12.

‘When it’s tough the true character of a player reveals itself, and I was very pleased with how the players dug deep and never gave in.

‘Bognor away is a very tough encounter but for the most part we were able to hold the Bognor pack.

‘It was when the injuries came that more gaps appeared in our defence and their powerful forwards began to score.’

Locks Heath Pumas cruised to a 74-0 Hampshire One win against Southampton.

In Hampshire two Southsea Nomads remained on track for a top three finish with a comprehensive 62-5 home win against Aldershot & Fleet.

Home captain Ben Horrod, who scored two tries, praised the team.

He said: ‘We put in a solid performance to put our opponents to the sword.

‘Our play in the loose was fantastic particularly in the backs.

‘We were able to move the ball out wide and cause their defence all sorts of problems.

‘Also or support play was good and the main reason we were able to finish off so many of our moves.

‘At the same time we were dominant at the set-piece giving us the platform to play from.’

Other try scorers were Alex Kasote (two), Daniel Hurry, Max Hodell, Alastair Taylor and Jonathan Branston.

The latter also added six conversions and a penalty.

Horrod also recognised the work of Ross Crimson of RG Mobile Massage for the club.

He added: ‘Ross has put in a lot of hard work to keep our players fit.’

Gosport & Fareham suffered a 24-21 defeat in their London two south west relegation battle at London Exiles.