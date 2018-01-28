Portsmouth crush Teddington to charge on

Have your say

PORTSMOUTH continue to run hot with a 34-7 London three south west win against Teddington at Rugby Camp.

A sixth successive win keeps the club third in the league.

It also maintains the pressure on the leading two teams in the division.

Director of Rugby Jim Pearce believes the Portsmouth outfit is getting better and better.

He said: ‘We played rugby in the style we wanted in a good game despite the conditions,’ he said.

‘The team is performing well at the moment and improving week by week.

‘That is all a coaching team can ask for.

‘Our senior players are starting to make an impact and we are showing good depth in our squad.

‘With the awkward conditions out there it took us a little while to get on top.

‘Once we did then we executed things well.’

After an early scare prop forward Ryan Wilkie powered over for a 10th-minute try.

Teddington took advantage of a charged down clearance kick to score a converted try.

Portsmouth, however, recovered to establish a 17-7 lead at half-time.

Mark Ovens raced in with an interception try and Wilkie got his second try.

In the second half Portsmouth stretched away with a Luke Simmons try, a penalty try and a final score by Jack Easterbrook.

United Services continue to march towards the Hampshire one title with a comprehensive 41-7 win against Alresford.

Unbeaten Services are 10 points clear with six games left to play.

Player-coach Rich Neil felt his team has played better.

He said: ‘We scored seven tries without playing particularly well.

‘It was a bit slippery on the 3G pitch and it took us 20 minutes to get a grip on the game.’

Billy Rolfe scored two tries, while Ben Smith, Liam Geoghan and Martin Hoskins also crossed for tries.

In Hampshire two Southsea Nomads beat Alton 13-7 at Furze Lane.

Meanwhile, Portsmouth Valkyries beat Windsor Ladies 48-10 at Rugby Camp.