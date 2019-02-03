Portsmouth frustrated Trojans clashed postponed 

Portsmouth were left frustrated by Trojans’ decision to call off their Hampshire Bowl semi-final 24 hours before the game.

The last-four clash was cancelled on Friday, with the cold weather the reason cited.

The Norway Road outfit offered alternative arrangements to get the game played – with Havant’s 4G pitch at Hooks Lane an option.

This was declined by their opponents, however.

Senior coach Neil McRoberts said: ‘We find it all a bit frustrating.

‘There is no reason why the game couldn't have been played.

‘To call the game off so early was a surprise because everyone could see the weather forecast for Saturday was nothing but sunshine.

‘We even organised to play the game on the all-weather pitch at Havant but Trojans didn't want to do that.

‘The players were very frustrated because they had spent all week preparing for it.

‘They were particularly keen to play again after the disappointing league defeat at Warlingham.

‘Not playing the game causes a few problems.

‘We are still in three competitions and face a bit of a fixture backlog.

‘That is the last thing we need pushing for promotion in the league.

‘If everything goes as we hope it means we won't have a free weekend between now and the end of the season.

‘This means the Hampshire competition might have to be played out of season which isn't ideal.

‘I think Hampshire RFU need to have a look at this because they are encouraging local clubs to support their competitions.

‘Being a great advocate of the Hampshire competitions, I think it is an unfortunate situation.’

Portsmouth travel to Old Tiffinians in London three south west on Saturday.