Portsmouth turn their attention back to London three south west knowing they have to win at Andover.

Senior coach Neil McRoberts is confident his team can build on the success enjoyed in the past two weeks.

They are on a high and will be determined to keep that going.

McRoberts said: ‘After our thumping derby win against United Services and our RFU Cup success the players have to get it right for a slightly less glamorous occasion.

‘It is important they do so because we can’t afford to lose another league game.

‘The situation is that we have to win them all if we are to stand any chance of being promoted.

‘It means that we have to deliver.

‘When you play at Andover there are two areas that need to be overcome – their pitch and their pack of forwards.

‘The pitch is on a big hill so how you manage the game is crucial.’

The visitors make a few enforced changes in their forwards.

Rhys Bowen replaces the unavailable Jasper Pickersgill in the back-row.

In the front row Ian French comes in for Ben Lanigan.

A huge bonus is the return of Noah Cannon who is proving to be a deadly finisher on the wing.