Portsmouth must be ruthless but not frantic

Portsmouth expect to give a debut to Tom Harrison against Teddington in their London three south west clash at Rugby Camp.

The new arrival has been playing Welsh National League rugby with Cowbridge but has just moved into the area.

He goes straight in on the wing but can also play in the centre.

The home side also welcome back Jasper Pickersgill, who returned home to Ireland for Christmas, at number eight.

Will Brock moves into the second row.

Portsmouth returned to action in the new year with a good win at Old Whitgiftian.

Head coach Neil McRoberts felt his team, however, made hard work of it.

This time he feels they need to use the ball better to maximise opportunities.

He said: ‘I lost count of the try scoring opportunities we didn't convert at the start of our last game.

‘When we get into the scoring zone it is important to keep the scoreboard ticking over.

‘It puts a totally different complexion on the game.

‘We need to be far more ruthless in that area.

‘In this game I am looking for us to play our structures at pace.

‘Doing it at pace doesn't mean it has to be frantic.

‘We must not let ourselves get involved in a broken destructive type style of game.

‘That would play into the hands of our opponents.

‘We must get the ball, keep it and then make it count.

‘When we do that we look a good side and difficult to contain.

‘Having returned to action with a good win we must look to build on it.

‘It is important because we are still competing on three fronts.

‘That makes it even more vital that we have added extra depth to our squad.’

United Services Portsmouth want to make up lost ground as they host Old Whitgiftian at Burnaby Road.

Services started the new year with a surprise defeat at Trojans.

In Hampshire two Southsea Nomads travel to Havant third team.