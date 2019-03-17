Portsmouth Valkryies suffer no title hangover as they put London Welsh Ladies to the sword 

Champions Portsmouth Valkyries ended their regular season in style with an impressive 36-0 win at London Welsh Ladies.

The Valkyries secured the Women’s Championship south east west division one title with a game in hand.

And they completed a league double over their closest rivals on Sunday.

Senior coach Mark Whitcher hailed his squad – who went undefeated on their way to the silverware.

Portsmouth will next meet the south west champions on April 7 for the right to be promoted into Women’s Championship south west two.

Whitcher said: ‘It has been a fantastic effort.

‘This is the best way to finish our league programme.

‘London Welsh threw everything at us and our defence was superb.

‘To prevent them from scoring on their own turf is a big achievement.

‘When we made our substitutions it didn't weaken us and none of the players took a backward step.

‘It shows the strength in depth that we have in the squad.

‘Having got this far we want to go on and win promotion.’

Alice Kightly gave the visitors the perfect start when she dived on a loose ball after London Welsh fumbled it behind their own goal line

Portsmouth extended their lead before half-time with a superb individual try.

Bronwyn Jacobs stole the ball inside her own 22 and fended off three players to score wide out.

The Valkryies led 10- 0 at the break and soon showed their quality again in the second period.

Within three minutes Laura Ireson scooted down the left wing to score.

Chloe Stopard added the conversion.

There was no stopping the rampant champions and Charlie Morgan sniped over from a close-range scrummage for the next score.

On 67 minutes Laura Millington got in on the act finishing off a superb move involving Nikki Buckingham and Amy Dare.

Chloe Stopard put the gloss on by converting her own try close to the end.

Meanwhile, Hampshire under-15s pulled off a superb 14-12 win in their opening game against Berkshire.

Manager Gareth Lewis hailed the players for gelling so quickly, having only trained together for the first time on Friday.

He said: ‘It was a fantastic effort and all the coaches are pleased with the enthusiasm and commitment from all the players.

‘he mood is very buoyant.'

‘Playing against a strong wind ,Hampshire – captained by Havant's Ollie Fraser – struck the first blow.

Jack Adam, of Gosport & Fareham, chased down a kick out of defence and capitalised on a mistake by the full back.

He picked up, made 40 yards and offloaded perfectly to Will Chambers who went in for the try.

The hosts hit back to level the scores at 7-7 at half-time.

Ten minutes into the second half Havant winger Josh Symes showed a rpaid turn of speed to race in for a try.

Although Berkshire scored at the death, a missed conversion meant Hampshire claimed the win.

Hampshire under 20s were forced to cancel their County Championship match against Devon as they had a lack of front-row forwards.