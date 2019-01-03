Portsmouth should stay on track… United Services feeling positive

Have your say

The promotion push should get a boost as Portsmouth travel to London three south west strugglers Old Whitgiftians.

With a game in hand on the three teams above them the Rugby Camp side are aiming to keep the pressure on.

Portsmouth beat their hosts 22-7 at Rugby Camp earlier in the season.

Second-placed United Services Portsmouth visit Trojans looking to close the gap on leaders Winchester.

Player coach Rich Neil isn't expecting it to be an easy task.

He said: ‘It certainly won't be the walk in the park league positions might suggest.

‘We will have to make sure we carry on with the hard work that has got us where we are.

‘The players feel positive without getting too carried away.

‘We have got ourselves into a good position and must look to build on it.’

Neil is boosted by the return of centre Will Pickett from his ankle injury.

Gosport & Fareham face a tricky assignment at third-placed Farnham in London two south west.

