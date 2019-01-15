Portsmouth Valkyries defeat Windsor to continue title push

Have your say

Portsmouth Valkyries stepped up their charge at the top of Women’s National Championship south east west division one with a 29-5 victory over Windsor Dames at Rugby Camp, writes Simon Newsham.

Coach Mark Witcher was happy to see his team make it 10 wins out of 10 matches.

Kasi Munns. Portsmouth Valkyries beat Windsor. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130119-51)

They had to work hard to get the bonus point against opposition who deserved plenty of credit.

He said: ‘They played very well.

‘We’ll take that, a bonus-point win is what we wanted.

‘With Guernsey and London Welsh drawing it puts us in a very strong position.’

The hosts went in front after six minutes through number eight Sophy Roseaman.

It looked as though Portsmouth would cruise it as they scored again soon after through centre Chloe Stopard-Baker who added the extras.

Roseaman completed a hat-trick in the second half and the Valkyries’ other try came right at the end from flanker Abbi Reid.

She crashed over after collecting a pass from the outstanding Roseaman.

Windsor didn’t allow Portsmouth to have things all their own way.

They battled throughout and they got a try back early in the second half after a period of intense pressure where the home side were tackling.

Portsmouth skipper Alice Kightley suffered an ankle injury midway through the second half.

They will hope it is nothing too serious.

Witcher gave a debut run out to flanker Sophie Harris who was impressive with her direct running with the ball in hand.

Valkyries have won 10 out of 10 matches in the league.

They are 12 points clear of London Welsh in second position.

Next up the Valkyries are in cup action, when they go away to Battersea Ironsides in the RFU Intermediate Cup.

The Portsmouth side will be hoping to emulate their success of last season when they won the RFU Junior Cup.