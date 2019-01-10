Portsmouth Valkyries determined to make most of Windsor ‘double’

Have your say

Portsmouth Valkyries host Windsor Ladies on Sunday in a valuable double header.

Because the away match was postponed it means the National Championship south east west division one clash will count as double points for the winners.

Coach Mark Witcher will be wanting his team to be at their best again on Sunday at Rugby Camp (2pm).

The league leaders will need to show the same determination they had in the derby win against Havant last time out.

Witcher said: ‘We knew it wasn’t going to be easy because they came to beat us.

‘Because of that we gave them due respect but I felt we also showed why we are currently league leaders.

‘Our front row were immense, Fred French, skipper Alice Kightley, and Natasha Davison were solid and the back row were extremely mobile.

‘Sophy Roseaman carried the ball well from number eight and the two flankers Keeta Rowlands and Abbi Reid worked well defensively together.’

Witcher also had praise for new recruit Nikki Buckingham.

He added: ‘Nikki played solidly at full-back, wing Laura Ineson scored twice and also made some great covering tackles.

‘Dani Burgess also made an immediate impact when coming on the right and her try really steadied the ship.

‘Our fitness and organisation really showed later on in the game and that gave us the opportunity to use the whole bench against a tough opposition.’

Portsmouth will be strong again on Sunday and know the match will be key to keeping them flying high at the top.

Witcher added: ‘We have a strong side out again this week, which reflects the importance of this game.

‘It is crucial we don't take our league position lightly because we know every team wants to end our unbeaten run.’

Rachael Kidner moves in to scrum-half in place of Charlie Morgan who has work commitments.

The centre partnership of Chloe Stopard-Baker and Georgie Outhwaite will be reunited.