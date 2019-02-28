Portsmouth Valkyries host Reading Ladies on Sunday in their final home match of the season at Rugby Camp (2pm).

With two games remaining in the league, victory will assure the Valkyries of the National Championship south east west division one title.

Last weekend Witney couldn’t raise a side and Portsmouth were awarded a five-point walkover.

The lack of a game frustrated the coaches and players alike and they will eager to get back on the pitch this weekend.

Coach Mark Witcher said: ‘Reading have always proved to be a strong side with a powerful pack so we will not be taking them lightly.

‘With the end of the season in sight we have been working hard in training all season and focusing on each match as it comes and this game will be no different.

‘We are without prop Pauline French and flanker Keeta Rowlands but are still able to name a very strong squad.

‘I cannot fault the effort, attitude and commitment of the girls this season and hope that as many supporters as possible will come down and cheer them on in their last league home game.’