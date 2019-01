Have your say

Sophy Roseaman scored a hat-trick of tries as Portsmouth Valkyries roared to a 29-5 win against Windsor Dames at Rugby Camp in Women’s National Championship south east west one.

Chloe Stopard-Baker and Abbie Reid also claimed tries for the unbeaten league leaders.

Chloe Stopard-Baker charges through for Portsmouth Valkyries against Windsor Ladies at Rugby Camp. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (130119-47)

And Stopard-Baker contributed two conversions in the confident win.

Valkyries are in a commanding position with nine wins from nine matches and a seven-point gap to second-placed London Welsh, who have played 10.