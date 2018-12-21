Royal Navy to face West Hull in Challenge Cup

On Saturday, August 24, 2019, 90,000 fans and millions of others around the world will watch the Challenge Cup final at Wembley Stadium.

For some teams the journey can be a long and arduous one.

Before the semi-professional and professional clubs join in, 52 amateur sides must battle their way through three tough rounds of competition.

The first round kicks off on the weekend of January 26-27, and as well as clubs from Serbia, Scotland, Wales, Ireland and England being invited, the Armed Forces sides are also represented.

Once again the Royal Navy have been gifted a home tie against opposition from Yorkshire, as they did in 2017 when they suffered a narrow loss to Myton Warriors.

This year they will be looking to do better as they welcome West Hull to Burnaby Road.

The Hull-based side will face a 540-mile round trip, so The Brothers will be looking to take advantage of the situation.

The Royal Navy side will be keen to reach round two, where they could potentially face Red Star Belgrade, the RAF, Army, GB Police or even debutants North Herts Crusaders.