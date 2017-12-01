Valkyries bullish heading into Reading clash

Have your say

Portsmouth Valkyries are relishing their NC south-east west one clash against second-placed Reading Ladies at Rugby Camp tomorrow (1.30pm).

A win for the hosts could see them leapfrog their Berkshire opponents and leaders London Welsh Ladies – and move to the summit of the table from third place.

Naomi Spencer-Smith expects a tough game against Reading.

But the Valkyries captain is confident and is backing her side to win the clash.

‘I am quietly confident going into what is a very big game for us,’ said Spencer-Smith.

‘Since losing our opening league game of the season to leaders London Welsh we have gone unbeaten.

‘In every game we have played there has been a big improvement.

‘The main reason for that is the great turn out that we have at training week-in, week-out.

‘There is also a good coaching team at the club – headed by Bali Salisbury.

‘Mark Whitcher coaches the backs and Katie Wallace works with the forwards and they all do a fantastic job.

‘We know Reading possess a strong defence and trying to break them down will be a challenge.

‘In training we have been working hard on our attacking ploys and things are looking good.’

Spencer-Smith believes the club is flourishing because of the crucial infrastructure that has been put in place to ensure there are good foundations laid.

The club currently has two development teams, while they are also looking to build a junior section.

Spencer-Smith feels that the success is down to the team spirit at the club.

The Valkyries captain added: ‘We are going from strength to strength and it is also good for Portsmouth RFC in general.

‘We were promoted last season. Since then things have improved tremendously.

‘The real strength lies in the spirit throughout the teams.

‘All the girls are very supportive of each other and the emphasis is on building up everyone’s confidence.

‘Having a second team helps those players who have not played a lot before.

‘We are always looking for new members of all ages and different experience.

‘For the game this weekend, we have a squad of 30 players to choose from.’

Havant Ladies travel to Jersey on Sunday aiming to consolidate top spot in NC south two.

The visitors have won all four league games so far this season.