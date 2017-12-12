Valkyries hailed for ruthless streak

Have your say

Portsmouth Valkyries continued their unbeaten run with a 55-0 demolition of Rosslyn Park Slingbacks on a bittlerly cold afternoon at Rugby Camp, writes Simon Newsham.

The hosts dominated from the first whistle, running in nine tries in the National Challenge south east west division one clash.

Chloe Stopard-Baker grabbed a hat-trick and added five conversions for a 25-point haul as the Valkyries returned to the top of the standings.

Coach Bali Salisbury hailed the attacking intent of the side, while reserving praise for the Portsmouth side’s number eight Sophy Roseaman.

He said: ‘Sophy made the hard yards – constantly getting over the gain line to give the backs plenty of good ball.

‘The link-up play with the backs led to nine tries which just shows the attacking intent of this team led by Sandra Newsham.’

Portsmouth took the lead in the second minute from a scrum inside their own half.

Makeda Lewis hit the line from full-back and glided past several despairing tackles to score under the posts.

Rosslyn Park struggled with the blustery conditions and muddy pitch.

And on nine minutes some good forward interplay put flanker Keeta Rowlands in for a try in the right corner.

The Valkyries’ pressure was relentless – right-wing Laura Ineson adding a well-worked try which was quickly followed by centre Stopard-Baker running in her first to make it 24-0.

Left-wing Bronwyn Jacobs scored on the half-hour as she capitalised brilliantly on a great break from centre Georgie Outhwaite.

And with half-time approaching, Lewis picked the ball up inside her own twenty-two and raced upfield to scored her second.

Stopard-Baker added the extras for a 36-0 lead at the break.

The Valkyries picked up where they left off after the interval.

Outside-half Izzy Rawlinson was fed by the outstanding Charlie Morgan at scrum-half – before spotting a gap to burst through under the posts.

Stopard-Baker then added two tries in 10 minutes as the defence kept their focus for a well-deserved clean sheet.

The Valkyries host Kent side New Ash Green in the Women’s Junior Cup on Sunday.