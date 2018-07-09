Concise reaches island finish line

The sole MOD70 foiling trimaran Concise Fling, with Ned Collier Wakefield on the helm, has crossed the finish line in Cowes.

For this the elapsed time of 8hr 34min 09sec makes it one of the slowest line honours times recorded in the Island Sailing Club's annual 50nm Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay.

Their progress was hindered as they passed through the Forts when the wind shut off completely leaving them floundering and a traffic jam building up behind as a consequence.

The first monohull to finish was Tony Langley's TP52 Gladiator with an elapsed time of 8.56.47.

Elsewhere the light, fitful winds led to many having to make the reluctant decision to retire from the race even before reaching the Needles. Even returning to Cowes from the Needles was a challenge in the light airs but at least they had the tide under them.

Those who successfully rounded the Needles before the tide turned, are making progress, albeit slow, and testing to the limit their light wind tactical racing skills.

Ben Fogle, Cloudy Bay Ambassador and adventurer, was put to the challenge once again aboard Cloudy Bay (Farr Carroll Marine 60). He said: ‘After a fantastic sunrise our crew on Cloudy Bay were pleased to find some breeze and a beat to the Needles.’

The 2018 event marks the 82nd actual Round the Island Race and the 87th Anniversary of the first.