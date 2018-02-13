Date is confirmed for annual boat show’s return

Have your say

A NATIONAL yacht show will be taking place at a Hampshire Marina later this year.

Premier’s Swanwick Marina will be playing host to the UK’s British Motor Yacht Show – which will be held from May 18 to May 20.

The show, now in its sixth year, is a collaboration between Premier Marinas and British motor yacht brands Fairline, Princess and Sunseeker.

Alongside the yachts, visitors to the show can take a look around prestige cars, high performance RIBS, top yachting equipment and luxury brands.

For more information go to premiermarinas.com.