Flying start for Lendy Cowes Week

It was an excellent start to Cowes Week with lots of good racing over the weekend.

Stunning conditions helped ensure an exciting opening to the Isle of Wight regatta.

Lendy Cowes Week. Picture: Paul Smith

On family day Rob's Cotterill's Mojo Rising and Ed Bolton-King's Red Arrow led the J/109 fleet away from the southern end of the line, with the former accelerating faster and pulling clear ahead and to windward in the first few lengths.

Best placed at the northern end were Jamie Sheldon's Brown Teal and the Royal Naval Association's Jolly Jack Tar, while Caroline van Beelen and Rutger Krijger's Dutch Jack Rabbit and Nick Southward, John Scott and Andy Christie's Team Whiskey Jack were in the front row more towards the middle of the line.

Jack Rabbit finished 29 seconds ahead of Robert Stiles' Diamond Gem, giving the Dutch boat two consecutive race wins. Brown Teal took third place just 10 seconds later.

‘It was quite light airs but we made some good tactical calls, which was key,’ said Krijger.

Action from the weekend racing at Lendy Cowes Week. Picture: Paul Smith

‘Good crew work and maintaining boat speed was also important – it was very close and we crossed the finish line just 30 seconds ahead of the next boat.’

IRC Class 5 had an even tighter finish – the first three boats crossed the line in just 10 seconds.

The fleet started cleanly, but only because a number of premature starters had already turned around before the gun. These included three boats – Charles Whittam's X-34 Juno, Alistair Bowden's Sigma 38 Mouflon Noir and an X-362 Sport – who were forced out at the southern end of the line.

This allowed Phil Plumtree's Half Tonner Swuzzlebubble to take an early three length lead before quickly extending away in clean air ahead of the pack.

Harry Heijst's immaculate 46-year-old S&S41 Winsome took line honours, four seconds ahead of Peter and Sarah Hodgkinson's X-362 Sport Xcitable.

However, on corrected time these boats lost out to Swuzzlebubble, which took first place followed by Jack Banks' J/92 Nightjar second and Andy and Annie Howe's J/97 BlackJack ll, the latter just 11 seconds ahead of Winsome.

In the Contessa 32 class Ray Rouse's Blanco was first away from the start, with Ed Bell's Mary Rose Tudor close on her windward quarter.

Saturday’s winner, Martin and Donna Rouse-Collen's Andaxi repeated their success.

The racing on Monday was not started in the morning due to the lack of wind.