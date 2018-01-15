Land Rover BAR adds to its design team

Have your say

THE Land Rover BAR team says it has ‘strengthened’ its design team ahead of the 36th America’s Cup.

Previous America’s Cup winner Nick Holroyd has been brought on board as the new chief designer.

The news follows Grant Simmer’s arrival as the team’s new CEO.

Team principal and skipper Ben Ainslie said: ‘I’m really excited to be working with Nick again. It’s fantastic he’s agreed to join the team.

‘Adding his skillset and experience to our technical line up has greatly strengthened our challenge to win the 36th Americas Cup.’

Nick Holroyd added: ‘Having previously worked with both Ben and Grant I’m delighted to be joining Land Rover BAR for the 36th America’s Cup challenge.

‘I look forward to meeting the rest of the team in Portsmouth and building on their technical strengths.

‘We look forward to receiving more detail on the AC75 class, which promises plenty of challenges ahead.’