Leading sailor back at Land Rover BAR

LEADING British sailor Leigh McMillan has returned to Land Rover BAR, as part of the team’s 36th America’s Cup campaign.

McMillan – a three-time winner of the Extreme Sailing Series – will be working as design and sailing team liaison for the critical first development phase of the new AC class and mentoring the Land Rover BAR Academy.

Leigh McMillan announced as Helmsman onboard Land Rover BAR Academy. Picture: Alex Palmer

Land Rover BAR Academy first competed in the Extreme Sailing Series at Oman in 2016, finishing in third.

Leigh McMillan said: ‘It’s great to re-join the team for the 36th America’s Challenge.

‘I’m also really looking forward to getting stuck into my role with the Land Rover BAR Academy and getting back out racing hard on the water.

‘I will be bringing a lot of experience having competed on the Extreme Sailing Series for a number of years and this experience will add to the skills that this young team already have on the boat.

‘This year’s series is going to have an incredibly high level of talent across the fleet so consistency will be key.’